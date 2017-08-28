Harvey will raise gas prices, how fast is still uncertain

As Hurricane Harvey blasted Texas, gas prices shot up across the country, according to AAA. At $2.37, today’s national gas price average is four cents more expensive on the week and one of the largest one-week national gas price surges seen this summer.

“It’s going to take a few weeks for us to sort of sort through that,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing incremental increases at the pump in the next few weeks.”

About one quarter of oil refining capacity in the Gulf Coast had been taken offline, according to Oil Price Information Service (OPIS). That equates to about 2.5 million barrels/day. Harvey also caused eight refineries in Texas to shut down, while several others are operating at reduced rates.

“They did shut a few refineries down ahead of time, just in anticipation in the Corpus Christi area,” said Haugh. “They didn’t get hit quite as hard as they had expected in that area, but they did get damage. It will just depend on how long in takes to get those back online. Obviously, Houston is a whole other story.”

On Sunday, Magellan Midstream Partners suspended all inbound and outbound refined products and crude oil transportation services on its pipeline systems in the Houston area. Conversely, the Colonial Pipeline said its Gulf Coast pipeline and terminals are continuing to operate normally.

“The way things are trending right now, it’s going to be an incremental creep up,” said Haugh. “Maybe not just that huge rocket of a quarter, like, overnight. I’m hoping that. That might be a little bit of my own optimism. I do think, because we did have some stockpiling, which has kept the prices down even with all of that summer demand, the prices have sort of stayed flat, which has been great. That also means we’ve gotten really comfortable with these prices and so, as they start to creep back up due to this problem, it’s going to be an interesting thing to watch.”

Harvey is expected to continue to impact the region through the middle of the week with an additional 15 to 25 inches of rain expected over the middle and upper Texas coast through Friday.