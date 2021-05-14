Haskell Indian Nations University President Fired
The embattled president of Haskell Indian Nations University has been fired following an internal investigation into complaints that he violated the free speech rights of faculty and students.
Ronald Graham, who began his presidency in May 2020, was dismissed after the Bureau of Indian Education sent a team to the Lawrence campus last month to do an administrative review, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.
Graham, an Army veteran, said in a statement to the newspaper that he took an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution.
The Faculty Senate unanimously declared last month it had no confidence in Graham, alleging he had shown disdain for the free speech rights of students and faculty, and a disregard for academic freedom.
The editor of Haskell’s student newspaper, Jared Nelly, sued after Graham sent a directive to him detailing what he could report and write about in the paper.
Graham rescinded that order in January.
Tamarah Pfeiffer, from the federal government’s Bureau of Indian Education, is acting president.