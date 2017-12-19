WIBW News Now!

Haskell student receives $13,000 in lawsuit settlement

by on December 19, 2017 at 4:12 PM (2 hours ago)

The federal government paid $13,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a former Haskell Indian Nations University student who claimed she was raped at the school.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports it obtained a settlement agreement Monday.

The woman filed a lawsuit in 2016.  She said she was raped in 2014 by two male students in a Haskell dorm.  Among other things, she contended the university, which is in Lawrence, retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rapes.  She also alleged the school unlawfully released her private records.

According to the agreement, the federal government, which operates Haskell, didn’t admit any wrongdoing.

The woman’s attorney, Dan Curry, said she is “content” with the settlement and plans to re-enroll in Haskell in the spring.

