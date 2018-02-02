WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


30°F
Clear
Feels Like 22°
Winds SSW 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy40°
31°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy53°
21°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy24°
13°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast42°
21°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Snow28°
11°

Haven High School basketball coach dies in fiery crash

by on February 2, 2018 at 10:39 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities say an assistant high school basketball coach was killed in a fiery central Kansas crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 51-year-old David Chamberlain Jr. of Haven died early Thursday when his car rear-ended a motor home on Interstate 135 in McPherson County.  The Hutchinson News reports that his car went into a ditch and through a fence after the collision.  The car came to rest in a field where it caught fire.  The driver of the motor home wasn’t hurt.

Chamberlain coached at Haven High School, which was providing grief counselors for students.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.