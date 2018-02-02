Haven High School basketball coach dies in fiery crash

Authorities say an assistant high school basketball coach was killed in a fiery central Kansas crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 51-year-old David Chamberlain Jr. of Haven died early Thursday when his car rear-ended a motor home on Interstate 135 in McPherson County. The Hutchinson News reports that his car went into a ditch and through a fence after the collision. The car came to rest in a field where it caught fire. The driver of the motor home wasn’t hurt.

Chamberlain coached at Haven High School, which was providing grief counselors for students.