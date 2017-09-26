WIBW News Now!

Hayden, Silver Lake, Rossville all Moving Down a Class for Football in 2018

by on September 26, 2017 at 10:43 AM (1 hour ago)

The two year classification cycle for football for the 2018 -2019 seasons have been announced from KSHSAA. 

The new cycle has some big time changes to it. 

Hayden was 4A is now down to 3A. Hayden has 329 students, Baldwin also had 329 students. The tiebreaker goes to the school that had more students during the last round of classifications. Baldwin had 304 and Hayden had 301 when they announced the 2016-2017 classifications,  so Baldwin’s higher number means they stay the higher class and Hayden drops to the lower class. 

That means Hayden will no longer be in the running for the Centennial League title in 2018 and 2019. 

Rossville, Silver Lake and St. Marys are in 2A. Rossville and Silver Lake have long been classified as 3A schools but now will drop down. 

Below are the schools listed in each class. 

 

Class 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A 

 

Class 3A, 2A, 1A, 8 Man D1, 8 Man D2

 

 

 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.