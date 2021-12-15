Hays Gets Youth Psychiatric Hospital

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has reached a contract agreement with KVC Hospitals to open a modern acute psychiatric hospital in Hays to meet the needs of youth in western Kansas.
The contract, which runs through mid-June of 2027, specifies admissions will begin in 2023 at a licensed 14-bed treatment center for youth up to 18 years old.
It will include up to 10 no-eject no-reject State Institutional Alternative beds focused on patients from the Larned State Hospital.
KVC previously provided inpatient youth psychiatric hospitalization services in Hays from 2010-2019 following the closure of the children’s hospital on the campus of the Larned State Hospital.
Four meetings were held in 2020 in Hays, Goodland, Garden City, and Dodge City to help decide which community would be able to house acute psychiatric hospitalization services, as well as achieve adequate staffing for these services