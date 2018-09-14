WIBW News Now!

Haysville man arrested after baby dies from internal injuries

by on September 14, 2018 at 2:42 PM (2 hours ago)

Haysville police say a man has been arrested after a 4-month-old baby died from internal injuries.

The Wichita Eagle reports Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield says officers were called Saturday on a report of a child possibly having a seizure.  The infant was taken to a hospital and died on Thursday.  The child’s name and gender were not released.

Sedgwick County jail records show 32-year-old Andrew Wayne Franklin was arrested Thursday and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse and failure to comply with a warrant.  Franklin’s relationship with the baby is unclear.

The case remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Sedgwick County Jail

