Haysville man arrested after baby dies from internal injuries

Haysville police say a man has been arrested after a 4-month-old baby died from internal injuries.

The Wichita Eagle reports Haysville Police Chief Jeff Whitfield says officers were called Saturday on a report of a child possibly having a seizure. The infant was taken to a hospital and died on Thursday. The child’s name and gender were not released.

Sedgwick County jail records show 32-year-old Andrew Wayne Franklin was arrested Thursday and booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, child abuse and failure to comply with a warrant. Franklin’s relationship with the baby is unclear.

The case remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Sedgwick County Jail