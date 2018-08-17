Haysville man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Haysville man was sentenced Friday to over 10 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

35-year-old Daniel I. Miller of Haysville pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted he used a file sharing program on his computer to obtain and share videos depicting children engaged in sex acts. A detective working with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child porn from Miller’s computer via the Internet.