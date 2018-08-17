WIBW News Now!

Haysville man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography

by on August 17, 2018 at 3:42 PM (2 hours ago)

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Haysville man was sentenced Friday to over 10 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography. 

35-year-old Daniel I. Miller of Haysville pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography.  In his plea, he admitted he used a file sharing program on his computer to obtain and share videos depicting children engaged in sex acts.  A detective working with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded child porn from Miller’s computer via the Internet.

 

