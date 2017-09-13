Hazmat leak prompts evacuation at K-State

A chemical leak forced students and faculty to evacuate the Chemistry/Biochemistry building on the Kansas State University campus.

The Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene of the hazmat spill around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says crews arrived and found a small ammonia cylinder on the third floor had been leaking.

Workers with K-State Facilities department were able to shut the leak off before firefighters arrived. Fire crews ventilated the building monitored the air to make sure the leak no longer posed a threat to occupants.

Students and faculty were let back inside the building around 30 minutes after fire crews arrived.

A total of 13 firefighters responded to the scene and were assisted by K-State Environmental Health and Safety and campus police.

Almes says no one was injured, but two people were checked out by Riley County EMS for possible exposure to ammonia.

They were both said to be OK and released a short time later.

Exposure to ammonia can cause a burning sensation to the eyes, nose, and throat. Patients can also suffer swelling of the throat and an accumulation of fluid in their lungs.

Prolonged exposure to the skin can cause pain and corrosive injury.

Almes says it was not immediately clear what caused the link. KSU health and environment officials are expected to investigate the incident.

No losses or damages to the building were reported.

Photo courtesy of the Manhattan Fire Department