WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


23°F
Clear
Feels Like 23°
Winds North 0 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear53°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy30°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Snow Showers20°
12°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy32°
16°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear42°
24°

HCA Medical to move headquarters from Missouri to Kansas

by on February 7, 2018 at 3:53 PM

HCA Midwest Health will move its headquarters from Kansas City, Missouri, to Overland Park, Kansas, in the latest move in a business “border war” between the two states.

The Kansas City Star reports the company, which owns eight hospitals in the Kansas City area, will receive tax incentives from Kansas. State officials say the details of the incentives aren’t final.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced the move Wednesday, saying HCA Midwest plans to invest $10.8 million in its new headquarters.

The new Kansas governor, Jeff Colyer, a plastic surgeon, is the associate clinical director of a burn center at Research Medical Center, which HCA Medical owns.

The headquarters will relocate about four miles this summer when the lease expires at its Missouri location.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.