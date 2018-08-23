Health advisory issued for Wanamaker Creek, includes History Museum grounds

The City of Topeka has issued a stream and health advisory for Wanamaker Creek, for the area in and around Interstate 70, west of Wanamaker Road. This includes the grounds of the Kansas Museum of History.

The health advisory is a result of a force main break near I-70 that caused sewage to flow into the creek. The City has now completed repairs to the break.

Potential elevated bacteria and contaminants may be present in the creek due to the sewage. If you live or have activities near this stream in these locations, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

Additionally, residents are advised not to enter the Kansas River in the vicinity of its confluence with Wanamaker Creek, including the boat ramp at Kaw River State Park.

The Topeka Utilities Department is monitoring the creek and conducting sampling at this time. Downstream public water supplies have been alerted regarding the potential contamination in the Kansas River and are taking precautions to maintain the safety of their drinking water.

The Topeka Utilities Department will rescind the advisory once water samples show no health risk and water contact has been deemed safe.

For further information, please contact the Sylvia Davis at the Topeka Utilities Department at 785-817-6618.