Health Department Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Clinic is Moving
The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) is moving their COVID-19 testing clinic to New Mount Zion Baptist Church – 2801 SE Indiana Ave. Topeka, KS 66605 starting Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The current location at Highland Park High School will close Thursday, June 18, 2020. Moving the testing clinic to the new location will allow our staff and volunteers to have a cooler climate to continue providing this FREE service. SCHD would like to thank USD 501 for allowing us to use their space over the past month; as well as express our gratitude to New Mount Zion Baptist Church for this new partnership and offering to host us and conduct community outreach together.
Hours of operation are the following:
Tuesdays – 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Thursdays – 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 1.785.251.4949. Supplies and appointment times are limited.
SCHD Drive-Through COVID-19 testing is ONLY available for individuals living in Shawnee County AND who are experiencing two or more symptoms (within the last 14 days) of COVID-19 as classified by KDHE guidelines. See symptoms below:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
Test results are available within 3-5 business days. Whether the test results are positive or negative, the patient will receive a phone call at the number provided when the appointment was scheduled.
If you have additional questions about the testing process, visit our website at www.shawneehealth.org or call 1.785.251.4949 during the following hours:
Monday-Friday: 8:00AM to 5:00PM
Saturdays: 10:00AM to 2:00PM
Sundays: 2:00PM to 5:00PM
As a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.