Health Department Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Hours Update
The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) in partnership with USD 501 – Topeka Public Schools is updating the hours of availability for the Drive-Through COVID-19 testing site located at Highland Park High School – 2424 SE California, Ave. Topeka, KS 66605 starting Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Due to the heat, we are moving our hours of operation to the following:
Tuesdays – 8:00AM to 11:00AM Thursdays – 8:00AM to 11:00AM
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 1.785.251.4949. Supplies and appointment times are limited.
SCHD Drive-Through COVID-19 testing is available for individuals living in Shawnee County AND who are experiencing two or more symptoms (within the last 14 days) of COVID-19 as classified by KDHE guidelines. See an example of symptoms below:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
Test results are available within 3-5 business days. Whether the test is positive or negative, the patient will receive a phone call at the number provided when the appointment was scheduled.
If you have additional questions about the testing process, visit our website at www.shawneehealth.org or call 1.785.251.4949 during the following hours:
Monday-Friday: 8:00AM to 5:00PM
Saturdays: 10:00AM to 2:00PM Sundays: 2:00PM to 5:00PM
As a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.