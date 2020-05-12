Health Department Notified of Employers Requiring a Negative COVID-19 Test Result
The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) has been notified that there are employers requiring all employees to have a negative test result before they can return to work. Per current testing guidelines, it is not recommended for asymptomatic people to be tested for COVID-19. Testing and other related resources are currently focused on those with symptoms of COVID-19 and other high-risk groups identified by SCHD.
Individuals ordered to quarantine by SCHD can be provided with a letter stating they are cleared to return to work when their quarantine period is over.
Testing is currently recommended for those with at least two of the following symptoms, without an alternate, more likely diagnosis:
1. Fever of 100.4 F or higher
2. Chills
3. Rigors
4. Myalgia
5. Malaise
6. Headache
7. Sore Throat
8. Lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing)
9. New olfactory and taste disorders
10. Diarrhea
Carrie Delfs, SCHD Clinical Services Division Manager stated, “We appreciate the concerns employers have in regards to the health of their staff and we look forward to continuing to work together as the capacity for testing increases in our community.”
As a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.