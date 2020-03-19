Health department orders restaurants and bars to close in Shawnee County, carryout only
According to a news release, an order from Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfanco Pezzino calls for the closing of all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theatres in Shawnee County to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The locations are ordered to close starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19th, until further notice.
The locations are allowed to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery food and beverage services.