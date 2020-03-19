      Weather Alert

Health department orders restaurants and bars to close in Shawnee County, carryout only

Mar 18, 2020 @ 10:32pm

According to a news release, an order from Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfanco Pezzino calls for the closing of all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theatres in Shawnee County to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The locations are ordered to close starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, March 19th, until further notice.

The locations are allowed to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery food and beverage services.

 

 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman
Sports Scoreboard