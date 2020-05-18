Health Department Starting Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing
The Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) in partnership with USD 501 – Topeka Public Schools is offering Drive-Through COVID-19 testing by appointment for uninsured individuals at no cost to the participant. Drive-Through testing will be available at Highland Park High School – 2424 SE California, Ave. Topeka, KS 66605 starting Tuesday, May 26th, 2020, weather permitting, and during the following hours moving forward:
Tuesdays – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Thursdays – 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 1.785.251.4949. Supplies and appointment times are limited.
SCHD Drive-Through COVID-19 testing is ONLY available for uninsured individuals living in Shawnee County AND who are experiencing two or more symptoms (within the last 14 days) of COVID-19 as classified by KDHE guidelines. See the symptoms below:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
Test results are available within 3-5 business days. If the test is positive, the patient will receive a phone call at the number provided when the appointment was scheduled. If the test result is negative, the patient will receive a letter in the mail at the address provided when the appointment was scheduled.
“The Shawnee County Health Department continues to look for ways to expand testing accessibility to our most at-risk and vulnerable populations,” stated Linda Ochs, Director of Shawnee County Health Department, “Our hope is that this partnership with Topeka Public Schools and any future partnerships will make testing more available for individuals who need it.”
If you have additional questions about the testing process, visit our website at www.shawneehealth.org or call 1.785.251.4949 during the following hours:
Monday-Friday: 8:00AM to 5:00PM
Saturdays: 10:00AM to 2:00PM
Sundays: 2:00 PM to 5:00PMAs a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.