Health Department Tetanus Immunizations by Appointment Only
Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) is offering adult Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) vaccinations free of charge to Shawnee County Residents affected by the recent flash flooding. Anyone who sustained an injury during clean-up of flood/contaminated water and has not had a Tetanus vaccination in the last 10 years is eligible to receive the vaccine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Tetanus is an infection caused by bacteria called Clostridium tetani. When the bacteria invade the body, they produce a poison (toxin) that causes painful muscle contractions. Another name for tetanus is “lockjaw.” It often causes a person’s neck and jaw muscles to lock, making it hard to open the mouth or swallow.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling the SCHD – Immunization Clinic at 785.251.5700.
The vaccinations are for adults only. Please bring your vaccination records if they are available.
If an individual is in need of their vaccination records they may call SCHD – Medical Records at 785.251.5621