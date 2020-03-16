      Weather Alert

Health Department Updates Hours for Clinical Services Program

Mar 16, 2020 @ 5:49pm

Shawnee County Health Department programs affected include Immunizations, Communicable Disease, and STD Testing programs at the 10th St Location – 2115 SW 10th Ave. These changes are effective starting 3/17/2020.

Immunizations and TB Skin Testing hours will be limited to the following:

Monday: 8am – 12pm

Tuesday: 2pm – 6pm

Wednesday: 8am – 12pm

Thursday: 12pm – 4pm

Friday: 8am – 12pm

The STD/TB Case Management hours of service are by appointment only.

