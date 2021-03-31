Health Professionals Work To Win Over Skeptics
As Kansas opens up vaccine eligibility to all adults, officials are working to win over skeptics of the COVID-19 shots.
Health officials want to administer as many shots as possible quickly to build widespread immunity.
Officials plan to step up their efforts to convince people to get the shots now that they are going to be available to everyone.
There have been signs of some reluctance during earlier stages of the vaccine campaign.
When the vaccines were offered in state prisons, 40% of staff and 30% of inmates refused them.
Hesitancy about the vaccines is driven by an assortment of concerns, including worries about side effects, and some unfounded conspiracy theories.
Some patients worry that personal information, such as immigration status, will be gathered if they get vaccinated.
Officials say relationships with trusted figures, such as personal doctors, will be the key to winning over skeptics.