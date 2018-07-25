Healthcare Occupations Remain the Highest Paying Jobs in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) 2018 Kansas Wage Survey is now available online. This publication provides employment and wage estimates by occupation. In addition to statewide and metropolitan area numbers, the publication provides estimates for 12 sub-state areas (Local Areas and Projection Regions), which are based on Kansas’ labor market areas. Data for all 105 counties are available.

The published wage data is possible due to thousands of Kansas employers who participated in the Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) Wage Survey over the past three years. KDOL extends sincere gratitude to those employers who helped make this survey a success.

KDOL is now in the midst of the latest OES Wage Survey. OES survey forms are mailed to employers throughout the state. If a company receives the survey, the quality and level of detail in future reports will depend on the cooperation received from the company’s timely response.

Highlights from the 2018 Kansas Wage Survey:

The Kansas average hourly wage increased to $21.43 an hour from $21.13 the year before.

Eight of the 10 highest paying occupations in Kansas were healthcare related, with the highest wage paid to surgeons at an average of $133.68 an hour.

Eight of the 10 lowest paid occupations in Kansas were in the food preparation and serving-related group.

Office and Administrative Support Occupations, Sales and Related Occupations, Food Preparation and Serving Related Occupations, Production Occupations along with Transportation and Material Moving Occupations were the five occupational groups with the highest estimated employment numbers.

The Kansas Wage Survey is produced at KDOL by Labor Market Information Services (LMIS) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

To view the entire 2018 Kansas Wage Survey go to klic.dol.ks.gov/gsipub/index.asp?docid=733.

Additional national information can be found through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For specific requests, email kdol.laborstats@ks.gov.