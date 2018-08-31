Healthcare reform is personal issue for Davis in Congressional race

Democrat candidate for Congress in the Second District Paul Davis says the most common issue he hears about on the campaign trail is one his family has had to deal with.

“What I hear over and over again from people is just the frustration with the rising costs of healthcare,” said Davis. “This is something that I’ve experienced firsthand. My dad, who passed away earlier this year had Parkinson’s disease and had many different medications that he was having to take, some of which he needed to literally get out of bed in the morning. One of those medications cost over $1000 a month.”

Davis said his family had to have one of those kitchen table discussions where his parents had to decide what they could do without so his dad could have that drug.

“We’ve got to tackle the cost of prescription drugs,” said Davis. “We need to fix the parts of Obamacare that need to be fixed. We need to preserve the parts that are very popular and well accepted, in particular, not discriminating against people because they have a pre-existing condition.”

This puts Davis at odds with his Republican opponent.

“Steve Watkins said the day after the primary that his number one priority is to completely get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” said Davis. “I think we need to stop having this cyclical discussion about are we going to keep it, are we going to junk it? Let’s preserve what’s good and let’s fix what needs to be fixed.”

