Hearing for Ambassadorship Wednesday for Brownback

by on October 3, 2017 at 12:14 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas Governor Sam Brownback will interview for his new job tomorrow.

According to information from the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the hearing for Brownback’s appointment as Ambassador At Large For International Religious Freedom is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Washington.

Also on the schedule is the appointment of Michele Sison as Ambassador to Haiti. Sison is a career member of the United States Senior Foreign Service and has served in numerous Ambassadorships across the globe.

There is no word on how quickly a confirmation vote may take place after the hearing.

