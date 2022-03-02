Hearing Set For Man Accused of Shooting Two-Year Old

A preliminary hearing has been set for a Wichita man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and other counts after police say he tried to kill his then-girlfriend and shot the woman’s 2-year-old daughter.
A preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Kamden Campos has been set for April 7, television station KAKE reported.
Campos is charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat, and one count each of aggravated kidnapping and using a deadly weapon.
Police say that last July, he lured his girlfriend, along with her two children, to Cheney Reservoir, where he forced her to the water, threatened to kill her with a knife, and tried to drown her and set her on fire.
Police say when she escaped to her car and drove away, Campos fired a gun at her, hitting her 2-year-old child in the back.
The child survived.
Campos remains jailed in Reno County on $2.1 million bond.