Hearing set in governor ballot case

A Kansas judge says she hopes to rule by the June 1 filing deadline whether candidates for governor living outside the state are barred from appearing on the state’s ballot.

Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson on Wednesday set a May 21 hearing in a lawsuit filed last month by Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kansas does not specifically prohibit out-of-state residents from running for governor, but Schmidt argues that multiple state laws indicate that it’s not allowed.

Schmidt sued Secretary of State Kris Kobach last month.

Kobach’s office allowed New York resident Andy Maskin to file Tuesday for the Republican nomination for governor.

Ten other out-of-state residents have formed campaign committees or appointed treasurers for possible runs for governor.

Watson allowed Maskin to intervene in Schmidt’s lawsuit.