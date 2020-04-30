Heartland Stampede Music Festival Cancelled
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another big event – the 2020 Heartland Stampede Music Festival has been cancelled.
Wayne Rouse, President of Heartland Stampede Music Festival, said in an email to ticket buyers that every effort was made for a possible reschedule date, but dates and artists were not available.
He said that this is not the course of action they wanted to take, but cancellation was now the only viable option.
All is not lost, however.
Heartland Stampede Music Festival 2021 will take place June 24th through 26th next year.
All customers who purchased festival tickets through Heartland Stampede will receive an email with details about transferring their tickets to the 2021 event, or requesting a refund.
For more information, you can visit their website, https://www.heartlandstampede.com/cancellation-information