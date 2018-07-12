Heat advisory still in effect Thursday

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY
Be sure to keep hydrated today and stay inside if you can.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 103, with a few isolated storms possible through this evening.
Tonight: Clearing after sunset, with a low at 75.
Friday: Hot again, with a high at 100.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 101. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 76.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 100.