WIBW Weather Alert for Shawnee County:
Heat Advisory until 8:00pm on July 14, 2018

Heat advisory still in effect Thursday

by on July 12, 2018 at 5:57 AM (4 hours ago)

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY
 
Be sure to keep hydrated today and stay inside if you can.
 
TOPEKA FORECAST
 
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 103, with a few isolated storms possible through this evening.
 
TonightClearing after sunset, with a low at 75.
 
FridayHot again, with a high at 100.
 
REGIONAL FORECAST
 
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 101. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 76.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high at 100.

 

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.