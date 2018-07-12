Heat advisory still in effect Thursday

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY

Be sure to keep hydrated today and stay inside if you can.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 103, with a few isolated storms possible through this evening.

Tonight : Clearing after sunset, with a low at 75.

Friday : Hot again, with a high at 100.

REGIONAL FORECAST

