Heat advisory today

A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon, with relief coming tomorrow afternoon and evening.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 96.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 78.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a high at 98. Thunderstorm chances increase by late afternoon into the evening.

Thursday: Scattered storms and not as hot, with a high at 86.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 79.

Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high at 103.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high at 89.