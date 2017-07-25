Heat advisory today

A heat advisory is in effect this afternoon, with relief coming tomorrow afternoon and evening.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 96.
Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 78.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a high at 98. Thunderstorm chances increase by late afternoon into the evening.
Thursday: Scattered storms and not as hot, with a high at 86.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 79.
Tomorrow: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high at 103.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high at 89.