Scattered storms have developed and they may continue through mid to late morning.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT. Hot and humid with a high at 98 and south winds at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear and warm, with a low at 79.

Tomorrow: Sunny and continued hot, with a high at 99.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 105. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 78.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, with a high at 104.