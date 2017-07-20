Heat and humidity continue Thursday

Dangerous heat and humidity today across much of Kansas as an excessive heat warning continues. Heat index values could top 110 degrees.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clear this morning, then hot and humid this afternoon, with a high near 100.
Tonight: Clear, with a low near 80.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 101.
Saturday and Saturday night: A frontal boundary moves in with a chance of scattered storms, with a high at 100.
Sunday: Clouds and sun mix with continued rain chances and a high around 90.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high at 107. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 80.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high at 106.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low at 79.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high at 103.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 73.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 94.