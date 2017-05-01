AUDIO: Heiman and Vicory Earn Senior Athletes of the Year at Washburn Banquet

The athletic season for the 2016-2017 is wrapping up so the Washburn Ichabods held their annual season ending sports banquet.
All 14 sports honored their senior athletes and they awarded their team MVPs for every sport.
The sports department also handed out several other awards including the senior scholar athlete award and overall male and female senior athlete of the year.
Team Most Valuable Players:
Football: Cody Heiman and Bryce Chavis
Cross Country, Men: Jacob Klemz
Cross Country Female: Kaylee Snell
Tennis, Men: Matthew Barlow
Tennis, Women: Madaline Hill
Golf: Carson Roberts
Baseball: Riley Krane
Softball: Erica Harper
Basketball, Men: Brady Skeens
Basketball, Women: Erica Lane
Volleyball: Sarah Vicory
Soccer: Cadence Bourne
Track and Field, Men: TBD
Track and Field, Women TBD
Senior Scholar Athlete: Carson Roberts, Softball
Senior Male Athlete of the Year: Cody Heiman, Football
Senior Female Athlete of the Year: Sarah Vicory, Volleyball