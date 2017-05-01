AUDIO: Heiman and Vicory Earn Senior Athletes of the Year at Washburn Banquet

The athletic season for the 2016-2017 is wrapping up so the Washburn Ichabods held their annual season ending sports banquet.

All 14 sports honored their senior athletes and they awarded their team MVPs for every sport.

The sports department also handed out several other awards including the senior scholar athlete award and overall male and female senior athlete of the year.

Team Most Valuable Players:

Football: Cody Heiman and Bryce Chavis

Cross Country, Men: Jacob Klemz

Cross Country Female: Kaylee Snell

Tennis, Men: Matthew Barlow

Tennis, Women: Madaline Hill

Golf: Carson Roberts

Baseball: Riley Krane

Softball: Erica Harper

Basketball, Men: Brady Skeens

Basketball, Women: Erica Lane

Volleyball: Sarah Vicory

Soccer: Cadence Bourne

Track and Field, Men: TBD

Track and Field, Women TBD

Senior Scholar Athlete: Carson Roberts, Softball

Senior Male Athlete of the Year: Cody Heiman, Football

Senior Female Athlete of the Year: Sarah Vicory, Volleyball