Helicopter crash sends two KHP troopers to the hospital

A helicopter crash in Topeka sent two Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers to the hospital early Friday morning.

According to an incident report, the helicopter crashed around 12:30 a.m. at Philip Billard Municipal Airport, 3600 NE Sardou.

KHP Lt. Adam Winters says the helicopter was approaching the hangar after returning from a call in Douglas County. As it was landing, the helicopter’s tail rotor struck the hangar, causing a hard landing on the ramp.

The pilot, 54-year-old Capt. Gregory Kyser and co-pilot, 36-year-old Trooper Ryan Nolte, were both taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Nolte was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries. Kyser went to the hospital by private vehicle for observation.

Both have since been released.

The Bell 407 helicopter, the only helicopter in the KHP’s aircraft division, sustained extensive damage in the crash.

Winters says the patrol does have a fixed-wing aircraft stationed in Topeka that can be used for airborne operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation into what caused the pilot to crash into the hangar.

Updated @ 8 a.m.