Hensley sees Highway 69 announcement as politically motivated, again

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is headed to Pittsburg on Wednesday afternoon to make an announcement related to Highway 69. The top Democrat in the Kansas Senate sees this as politically motivated.

“Each of these announcements, 2014, 2016 and 2018, come before an important election for the incumbent Republican,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley. “In 2014, it was Sam Brownback, in 2016, it was Sam Brownback on behalf of Jake LaTurner and now it’s Jeff Colyer who three weeks from now will be on the primary election ballot.”

The 2014 announcement had to be pulled back due to budget cuts, then it was restored in 2016 and now in 2018 they’re looking at another piece.

“It’s amazing to me that they think they can fool the voters time and time again,” said Hensley. “This highway is in desperate need of improvement, not only for

economic development reasons and job creation, but also for safety reasons. This is a very dangerous stretch of highway. It’s been on the drawing board for, I think, somewhere in the neighborhood of about 50 years.”

Hensley has his own political reasons for pointing this out, as Republican Richard Hildebrand who was appointed to the seat when LaTurner was appointed to the State Treasurer’s job has a Democratic opponent in the special election in November.

“Hilderbrand is up for election this year,” said Hensley. “We have a candidate by the name of Bryan Hoffman, who is a union employee, he’s a carpenter. He, I think, is going to make good on the promise to vote for the next comprehensive transportation plan, which would be a 10 year proposal and restore money, begin to restore money to the highway fund.”

Hilderbrand to this point has been very fiscally conservative and has voted against both the budget and creating the highway task force, according to Hensley.