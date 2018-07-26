Here comes the bloom: KU researchers study HABs in Kansas reservoirs

Kansas reservoirs are having trouble with blue-green algae. From 2010 to 2017, more than 50 of the state’s reservoirs had what are known as harmful algal blooms, including a record 24 reservoirs in 2017. The Kansas Biological Survey is looking into it. Ted Harris, a Biological Survey research assistant professor whose work focuses specifically on HABs.

“We know that they occur when the temperatures are warm and when nutrient concentrations are high,” said Harris. “Just like we add fertilizer to our crops to help them grow, those nutrients also help these blue-green algae grow into really large blooms. We know that nutrients in general drive the blooms, but we’re having a little trouble figuring out why some blooms are toxic and others are not.”

There are specific nutrients that lead to blooms.

“The two nutrients that are usually of concern are nitrogen and phosphorus,” said Harris. “Some new research is showing that maybe specific nitrogen forms, or maybe possibly specific nutrient forms help drive those toxic blooms over the non-toxic ones. Still, there’s a lot of research that needs to be done there. In general, we know that limiting nutrients into the lake, so from the watershed, is a good way to prevent blooms. Currently, there is a large, multimillion dollar project, led by the Kansas Water Office, to help reduce phosphorus loading into Milford Lake. That’s in association with 28 state and federal agencies.”

Blooms do not always stay of one type or the other, which is why KDHE puts out advisories when it finds out about blooms.

“Blooms can switch,” said Harris. “There can be a bloom that is non-toxic and then in a few days, it can be very, very toxic. As a preventative health measure, any time there’s a bloom, they put out those watches, warnings or closures to protect people and their animals.”

About one-third of the Kansas population gets their drinking water from Milford Lake. Blooms, even if they are non-toxic, can make water taste or smell bad and it costs more to remove those compounds from drinking water. In an effort to take the light away that can help blooms grow, researchers in association with the University of Missouri and EPA Region 7, they plan to treat a portion of the lake with glacial rock flour to see if that might be a way to clear small scale blooms like in ponds or cattle tanks. From 2010 to 2017, Milford Lake was experiencing a bloom 41 percent of

the time.