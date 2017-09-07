WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Clear
Feels Like 61.8°
Winds South 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear86°
58°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy85°
61°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
58°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear84°
58°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy85°
58°

Herrera Blows Lead in the Ninth as Royals Fall

by on September 7, 2017 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)

The Twins’ Jorge Polanco drove in the go-ahead runs off ailing Kansas City closer Kelvin Herrera with two outs in the ninth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat the Royals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Herrera, who has been dealing with a mild forearm strain, inherited a 2-1 lead before giving up a pair of singles and a walk. Brian Dozier hit a tying sacrifice fly, and after Joe Mauer was walked intentionally, Polanco lined a single up the middle for the lead.

Trevor Hildenberger (3-2) earned the win with a scoreless eighth in relief of Twins starter Kyle Gibson, while Matt Belisle handled a perfect ninth to pick up his sixth save.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.