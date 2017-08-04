Hidden camera found in bathroom of Wichita movie theater

An investigation is underway after a hidden camera was found over the weekend at a movie theater in Wichita.

Wichita Police Department Public Information Officer Paul Cruz says an employee at the Palace Theatre found the camera on Saturday. The employee called police after finding footage from one of the theater’s bathrooms on the camera.

Cruz says investigators have identified at least one underage victim after reviewing the tape.

No arrests have been made at this point, but a detectives are looking at one potential suspect.

Cruz says the case is being investigated by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and theater staff are cooperating with detectives working the case.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.