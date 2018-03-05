High fire danger Monday

RED FLAG WARNING FOR FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Any showers move out early this morning as a cold front sweeps through, with a high at 55. Winds turn W-NW at 15-40 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a high at 45.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 57. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high at 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.