WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Overcast
Feels Like 56°
Winds South 10 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy53°
35°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy42°
26°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear46°
22°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear51°
36°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy66°
39°

High fire danger Monday

by on March 5, 2018 at 4:38 AM (2 hours ago)

RED FLAG WARNING FOR FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Any showers move out early this morning as a cold front sweeps through, with a high at 55.  Winds turn W-NW at 15-40 mph.

Tonight: Clear and breezy, with a low at 35.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a high at 45.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 57. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high at 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

 

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.