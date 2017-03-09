High school basketball team raising funds for wildfire relief in competitor’s county

A high school basketball team in a Kansas county ravaged by wildfire will receive donations from its competitor while playing in a state championship game.

Ashland High School is getting help from Wallace County High School. The teams are preparing for a Thursday night game. The winner will go on to the semifinals for the state’s smallest schools.

Ashland High is in Clark County, where 625 square miles have burned amid a series of wildfires in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

Wallace County is looking to pay it forward after receiving support in 2015 while competing in a football playoff game days after athlete Luke Schemm collapsed on the sideline and later died. Ingalls High School held a fundraiser and joined the Wallace County team in wearing stickers on their helmets to honor Schemm.

Clark County emergency management spokeswoman Allison Kuhns says, “This is what small towns are all about.”