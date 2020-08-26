High School Football: In Fall AND Spring?
Some Kansas schools might be able to play a truncated version of their fall season in the spring under a plan that the Kansas High School Activities Association is considering.
With some of the state’s largest districts canceling or suspending fall sports and other extracurricular activities, the association’s Executive Board has voted 9-0 in favor of the “alternative fall season opportunity.”
Any schools that play in the alternative season won’t have a playoff.
If enough similarly sized schools move their fall seasons, the spring sports season also could be pushed back by about a month.
The association’s board of directors, which is made up of more than 70 representatives, will take final action Friday.
Because a virtual format already has been approved for debate, and is pending approval for a quiz-based competition called scholars bowl, those two activities wouldn’t be affected.
Among the districts to cancel fall sports is Wichita, which is the state’s largest with 50,000 students.
Several other districts in the Kansas City area have suspended or called off at least some of their fall sports.