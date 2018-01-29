High School Low Down 1-29-18 – Tournament Week Rewind

Our recap of city basketball action resumes after the two-week tournament breaks for the boys and girls teams in Topeka. With league play resuming for everybody this week, it’s a seven-game sprint to the finish line and a Centennial League crown. Let’s take a peek at how the boys and girls league races shake out from here…

-On the boys side, it’s absolutely all to play for with a four-way logjam at the top and a fifth team angling to join them pending Tuesday’s action. Topeka West, Washburn Rural, Highland Park and Emporia all share the league lead with 4-2 marks. Safe to say nobody saw this coming at the halfway point! Emporia didn’t win a single league game last year but are 10-3 overall. Topeka West won just six games last year but have transformed into a contender this year, with stellar senior guards Elijah Griffin and Koriyon Carr leading the way and other veterans like Elliot Mehrens, Dain Struble and Kendall Sutton embracing their roles. The schedule says the Chargers have lost two of their last three, but those losses have come to two great teams (Vashon (MO) in the Topeka Invitational championship game and Olathe Northwest) and the Chargers were in each one of those games to the very end. They can absolutely get back on track in league play, having been sharpened by those last two tough battles. Highland Park has had a season of ups and downs, following a five-game winning streak with a four-game skid, with all four losses coming at home and two of them in the Topeka Invitational. But the senior-laden Scots bounced back in a huge way Friday night in our #580Preps featured game, jumping out to a 9-0 at Hayden a minute into the game and never looking back in an 83-67 win. Will White, Kenny Stewart and Dasani Giardina combined for 63 points in the win. The three senior guards are sharing the ball and the scoring load, and if they can get threes and free throws to fall more consistently as they did Friday night, they’re going to be dangerous. Then there’s Washburn Rural, who had Friday off after a grueling double-OT loss to T-West in one of the best league games of the season so far. The Junior Blues missed their chance to take the solo league lead, but Jordan White had himself another monster game, scoring 32 points. The junior just keeps getting better and he’s capable of igniting Kevin Muff’s team to a win on any given night.

Amazingly, that four-way tie could become a five-way tie if Topeka High can hold their home-court advantage against Manhattan tomorrow night. The Trojans had won seven of their last nine before a surprising loss at Junction City on Friday night. That shows Pat Denney’s crew that there’s still some work to do, but the Trojans are rounding into an identity. In Larry White and Ky Thomas the Trojans have two players that can get to the rim almost at will, and with those two creating, the spot-up shooting of Marques Hidalgo and Da’Vonshai Harden, and 6’6″ sophomore King Sutton coming into his own as a weapon on the interior, the pieces are in place for the Trojans to be great. A win over the Indians allows the Trojans to share the league lead, but if 2-3 Manhattan can steal a road win, that creates a four-way tie behind the leaders, with Hayden and Seaman already 3-3 in the league. The Vikings are trending upwards, winners of five of their last six in a stretch that coincides with the return of Nathan Heinen to the lineup. The senior guard was the final piece to return to the lineup as the banged-up Vikings returned to health, and his scoring punch has buoyed his team. Heinen’s 23 points gave Seaman a huge league win over Manhattan Friday night, and he took over the game in the late stages. With Jackson Cobb and Trey Duffey developing their two-man post chemistry, Heinen and Kobe Bonner provide the backcourt scoring that gives the Vikings great balance. Meanwhile, Hayden is trying to weather a stretch without their star junior Zach Harvey, who is out with an ankle injury. The Wildcats are 3-3 since Harvey’s injury, including that loss to Highland Park Friday night. Even without Harvey, Levi Braun and DeShawn Hanika are scoring enough to keep Hayden competitive, and sophomore John Roeder is showing some promise off the bench.

Shawnee Heights and Junction City sit off the leaders’ pace, at 1-5 in the league. The T-Birds fell to Hayden and Emporia in league play last week. They’re still trying to find nightly offensive consistency – Tyler White is an excellent scorer, but on nights where he’s held in check, Heights haven’t had enough to overcome that. Marquis Barksdale and Harvey Davis have shown flashes but are still learning what it takes to deliver night in and night out at the varsity level. Despite their struggles, their physical toughness make them a team no league contender can afford to overlook.

-On the girls side of the league race, only one day matters – February 6th. That’s when the Manhattan Lady Indians invade the ‘House of Blues’ to take on the Washburn Rural Lady Junior Blues in a game that will all but decide the league crown. The two teams are the lone unbeaten squads in the league and it should be a thriller when the two get together two Tuesdays from today. Both teams were tripped up in tournament finals last week – the Lady Indians lost at McPherson and Rural dropped a tight game to Wichita South. But neither team has met much resistance in the league, with Seaman’s 13-point loss to the Lady Indians two Fridays ago the closest game either team has played in Centennial League action. The Lady Junior Blues have been tested by their non-league schedules the last two weeks, and Carly Bachelor and Kendall Michalski have excelled on a nightly basis.

Behind the two titans atop the league are a group of teams sitting near .500 in the league. The Hayden Lady Wildcats are 3-2 in the league, and though they’ve lost two games in a row, those losses to outstanding programs Benton (MO) (in the Basehor-Linwood Bobcat Invitational final) and Bishop Miege will serve as learning experiences for Luke Noll’s young team. Highland Park and Seaman are both 3-3. The talented young Lady Scots continue to learn how to win and have put three straight in the W column heading back into league play. Jae’Mya Lyons has become a double-double machine, and Dariauna Carter continues to be one of the league’s top scorers. The Lady Vikes are still seeking that winning streak to propel them on a late-season run, but their young talent is developing fast as well. Freshman guard Camryn Turner helms Seaman’s pressure defense and creates offense off of her ability to steal the ball. She had 20 points in a win over Topeka West in the third-place game at the Capital City Classic on Saturday.

Topeka High and Shawnee Heights have a chance to get to the .500 mark early this week, as both are 2-3 in the league. It certainly won’t be easy for the Lady Trojans, who host Manhattan on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans are playing better than their 4-8 overall record, with different players stepping up each night to help Jaryn Benning with the scoring load. If they can get everybody playing their best ball at once, they won’t be any fun to play against in the league’s second half. Shawnee Heights hosts Hayden on Wednesday night. The Lady T-Birds are still struggling to find scoring behind the outstanding senior Lydia Ostenson but are ramping up their defensive efforts to give themselves the chance to compete each game.

Emporia, at 2-4, and Topeka West and Junction City, at 1-5, round out the league standings. The Lady Chargers picked up a tough win over Life Prep in round one at the Capital City Classic but drew the unenviable task of trying to slow Derby in the semifinals. Miyah Larson is beginning to round into form as a scoring threat for T-West.

-We’ll have lots of basketball on 580 WIBW and FM News 104.9 this week. Join us Tuesday night for the Manhattan-Topeka High doubleheader, starting at 6pm. Wednesday night, we’ll have the girls game between Hayden and Shawnee Heights at 6pm. And on Friday, we’re back to The Dungeon for the T-Birds and the Trojans doubleheader, again starting at 6pm. As for all our previous broadcasts this season, you can access our archive right here to relive all the excitement from the first half of this season.