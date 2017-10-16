High School Low Down 10/16/17 – Week Seven 2017 Helmet Stickers

The penultimate week of the regular season for 6A and 5A, and the first week of district play in 4A and 3A, was as exciting as ever. There are several standout performers to honor with helmet stickers this week, so without any further ado…

–DESHAWN HANIKA, HAYDEN. It wasn’t a fair fight between Hanika and the Santa Fe Trail defensive backfield. The senior caught eight passes for 175 yards and had three touchdowns covering 79, 24 and 9 yards as Hayden won in a 35-6 rout.

–JAYLEN CARTER, WASHBURN RURAL. The sophomore made huge plays on both sides of the ball in Rural’s 35-21 win over Seaman. First, he returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Then, in the fourth, Carter capped off a 131-yard rushing night with a 14-yard run to give the Junior Blues the lead for good.

–TYLER LADSON, WASHBURN RURAL. Ladson put the game on ice for the Junior Blues with a pick-six of his own, housing one from 46 yards in the game’s final minute.

–DALTON TEMMEN, SEAMAN. The fullback put forth a yeoman’s effort in the loss to Washburn Rural, rushing for a season-high 175 yards and two touchdowns.

–JAKE PATTERSON, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS. The senior hadn’t made much of an impact outside of special teams before Friday night, but he took full advantage of his opportunity in the T-Bird backfield. Patterson rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-6 win over Highland Park.

–TRE MUNOZ, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS. Munoz only touched the ball four times, but he made those touches count. He rushed for 68 yards on three carries with a touchdown, and also caught a 68-yard touchdown pass.

–KY THOMAS, TOPEKA HIGH. Yep, him again. Averaging 21 yards per rush is going to be helmet sticker-worthy every time. Thomas did that against Topeka West, rushing 13 times for 275 yards and finding paydirt three times.

–JACQUEZ BARKSDALE, TOPEKA HIGH. Thomas’ running mate in the Trojan backfield is pretty explosive himself. Barksdale scored a TD on the first offensive play of the game en route to a 147-yard rushing effort. He ended up with two touchdowns.

–ELLIOT MEHRENS, TOPEKA WEST. Caught six passes for 117 yards and a pair of scores in the Chargers’ 55-21 loss to Topeka High.