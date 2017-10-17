High School Low Down 10/17/17 – Hayden, Rural Claim Golf Titles

Two of the four team state golf championships contested on Monday were claimed by Topeka schools. In Class 6A, the Washburn Rural squad took home their second consecutive title, while Hayden captured the 4A crown at Lake Shawnee for their first title since 2013.

The Lady Wildcats swept team and individual honors. The team edged Andale by six strokes, and junior Caroline Setter’s score of 76 was four shots ahead of the rest of the field. Junior Katye Vausbinder and senior Samantha Blenden also finished in the top ten, carding scores of 86 and 89 to finish seventh and ninth, respectively. Senior Maeve McInerney and junior Sarah Carson each placed in the top 20. Hayden’s girls golf championship is the fourth in their program’s history.

Listen to a conversation with Hayden head girls golf coach Dan Key:

The Lady Junior Blues made it four championships in five years, and five overall, in beating Shawnee Mission East by eight strokes at Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City. Leading the way for Rural was senior Abby Glynn. The future KU golfer shot a 75 to finish in second place individually, three shots off the winning score. Fellow seniors Ady Crough and Meg Lucas, the 2016 individual state champ, were ninth and tenth respectively as both shot an 83. Anna Parish and Darci Beckler finished in the top 20 as well.

Listen to a conversation with Washburn Rural head girls golf coach Jared Goehring: