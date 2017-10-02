High School Low Down 10/2/17 – Week Five 2017 Helmet Stickers

The stretch run of the 2017 high school football season officially began with some pivotal games in week five. Now it’s time to honor the best individual performers of the week with our weekly helmet stickers…

–KY THOMAS, TOPEKA HIGH. One week after being held in check by Manhattan’s defense, the sophomore standout exploded for 234 yards on 20 carries against Shawnee Heights. He rushed for four touchdowns, traveling 53, 27, 42, and 23 yards. He also had a highlight-reel 41 yard reception.

–XAVIER DUNBAR/SETH NELSON/GRANT COONEY, TOPEKA HIGH. The starting defensive line for the Trojans was instrumental in limiting Shawnee Heights to just 3.7 yards per carry and made big plays in holding the T-Birds to 0-for-5 on 4th down conversions.

–TREY JENKINS, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS. Grinded his way to 71 rushing yards and a touchdown in the loss to Topeka High.

–JACK HAMILTON, WASHBURN RURAL. In addition to his usual duties at linebacker, Hamilton made an impact on the offensive side as well in Rural’s 30-26 win over Hayden. The senior caught three passes for 108 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown that proved to be the winning score.

–MICHAEL SCHURIG, WASHBURN RURAL. The senior rushed for three first-half touchdowns and threw for 211 yards and another score in lifting Rural to an important win.

–SAMPSON HUSTON, HAYDEN. Though the Wildcats’ comeback effort came up just short, Huston made several key plays in the second half to give his team a chance. He threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the second half.

–DESHAWN HANIKA, HAYDEN. Hanika was on the receiving end of two of Huston’s touchdown passes, going for 33 and 41 yards. He caught six passes for 116 yards on the night.

–WILL WHITE, HIGHLAND PARK. White rushed for two touchdowns in the Scots’ 61-12 loss to Junction City.

–HUNTER MCDANIEL, TOPEKA WEST. The junior signal-caller accounted for 154 passing and 29 rushing yards in West’s 54-13 loss to Emporia. He rushed for one touchdown and threw for another.

–MITCHELL MILLER, SEAMAN. Intercepted a pass and helped the Viking defense hold Manhattan’s offense to 230 total yards in a 27-9 road loss.