High School Low Down 10/23/17 – Week Eight 2017 Helmet Stickers

The regular season came to a close for 5A and 6A last Friday night, and it’s on to the postseason from here. But before that, let’s recognize the best performances of Week Eight with some helmet stickers…

–JAYLEN CARTER and JORDAN WHITE, WASHBURN RURAL. It only feels right to acknowledge these two together as they teamed up out of the Rural backfield to dominate Topeka West in a 42-0 win. White rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns while catching four passes for 23 more yards. Carter tallied 112 yards on the ground and 36 through the air and also scored twice. And that wasn’t all… both players intercepted passes on defense.

–NATHAN GENTINE, WASHBURN RURAL. Gentine played a dominant game on Rural’s defensive line, wrecking havoc on the West backfield.

–KY THOMAS and JACQUEZ BARKSDALE, TOPEKA HIGH. While we’re on the subject of backfield duos, these two have provided thunder, lightning, and virtually every other kind of natural phenomenon all season for the Trojans. In a 55-0 win over Highland Park, Barksdale tallied 196 yards of total offense and two touchdowns on just six touches. Thomas had eleven carries for 133 yards and three TDs.

–DESHAWN HANIKA, HAYDEN. It hasn’t been a fair fight between Hanika and defensive backs in the two weeks of district play for Hayden. The senior caught six passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the second half and helping the Wildcats pull away from Holton, 27-13.

–MITCHELL LADY, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS. Lady had one of his most productive games of the season in Heights’ 19-14 loss to Emporia. He rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 101 yards.