High School Low Down 10/30/17 – Week Nine 2017 Helmet Stickers

Playoff football always provides great tension, drama, and, of course, standout individual efforts. We honor the best of those in this week’s edition of the helmet stickers…

–TYCE BROWN, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS. The junior linebacker intercepted two passes and returned one of them for a touchdown that all but sealed victory for the T-Birds, who defeated Leavenworth 40-21 in round 1 of the 5A East playoffs.

–TREY JENKINS, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS: Punished Pioneer tacklers all night en route to 105 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns.

–KY THOMAS, TOPEKA HIGH: Only carried the ball eight times, but did he ever make the most of those touches. Thomas tallied 197 yards and three touchdowns in the Trojan’s 61-6 rout of Wichita South in round 1 of the 6A West playoffs.

–DAVONSHAI HARDEN, TOPEKA HIGH: In one of his most productive passing performances of the season, the sophomore threw for 205 yards and a trio of scores.

–MATTHEW MOORE, HAYDEN: Caught a touchdown pass and ran for another on offense, and intercepted two passes, including the game-clinching pick in the final minute, to help Hayden to a 35-28 win over Jeff West in their district and regular season finale.