High School Low Down 10/9/17 – Week Six 2017 Helmet Stickers

The Centennial League race wrapped up last Friday night, with two city schools – Topeka High and Shawnee Heights – claiming shares of the league championship. Now, the focus can be solely on the upcoming postseason. But first, a look back to the standout performers in Week Six…

–DEANDRE ANDERSON, TOPEKA HIGH. Set the tone early for the Trojans’ 59-7 rout of Washburn Rural by intercepting a pass and returning it 29 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage of the game.

–KY THOMAS, TOPEKA HIGH. If these helmet stickers physically existed, Thomas’s black Trojan helmet might not have space for any more. The sophomore accounted for 232 yards of total offense against Rural – 144 on the ground with a touchdown, and 88 through the air with two more scores.

–DA’VONSHAI HARDEN, TOPEKA HIGH. It was a perfect passing night for the sophomore as he connected on all eight of his throws for 161 yards and three touchdowns, two to Thomas and one to Larry White. Harden also rushed for 81 yards and a TD.

–MITCHELL LADY, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS. The senior signal-caller took matters into his own hands – and legs – in a 27-14 win over Hayden, rushing for 107 yards and a pair of scores to help the T-Birds clinch a share of the Centennial League crown for the first time since 1994.

–SAMPSON HUSTON, HAYDEN. Huston threw for 159 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score in trying to lead a Wildcat comeback from an early 14-0 deficit.

–LUKE KONRADE, SEAMAN. After uncharacteristically losing the turnover battle in their loss to Manhattan the week before, the Vikings made sure that wouldn’t be the case against Emporia. Specifically, the Viking secondary stepped up big, with safety Konrade picking off two passes, including one in the fourth quarter to seal the 27-13 win.

–DALTON TEMMEN, SEAMAN. Temmen got the Vikings on the board first with a 44-yard touchdown run, the first of his two scores on an 84-yard rushing night.

–HUNTER MCDANIEL, TOPEKA WEST. Accounted for 301 total yards – 208 passing, 93 rushing – and five touchdowns as the Chargers got their first win of the season, defeating Highland Park 43-26.

–CLIFTON HOLLOMAN, TOPEKA WEST. Quite an auspicious debut for the freshman running back for the Chargers, who carried for 150 yards on 23 carries, caught three passes for 74 yards, and found the end zone twice in their victory.

–WILL WHITE, HIGHLAND PARK. It may have been another defeat for the Scots, but White’s performance was truly extraordinary. He rushed for a staggering 298 yards on only 15 carries, scoring twice, and added 148 yards and a touchdown through the air.