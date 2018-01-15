High School Low Down 1/15/18 – Friday Night Hoops Rewind

Three classic city rivalries highlighted Friday night’s basketball action, and for the most part the games delivered the goods. Here’s a look back…

-Our featured game on 580 WIBW took us to ‘The Pressure Cooker’, Ken Darting Gymnasium, for an extra-splashy edition of the Highland Park-Topeka High USD 501 rivalry. Three former Scots took the floor wearing the black and gold of the Trojans, and all three made a significant impact in T-High’s 70-56 win that saw passions stirred up and nearly boil over on and off the court. Da’Vonshai Harden hit a pair of threes from just outside the parking lot to help the Trojans build an early lead, and big King Sutton played his best game of the season, pouring in 18 points. But Larry White was the show-stopper of the night. His 26 points gave him 20+ point performances in each of his last three games, and it was punctuated with a vicious dunk over a Highland Park defender in the fourth quarter that effectively ended the game. For sheer highlight potential, it’s hard to beat White’s athleticism, leaping ability, and attacking mindset around the rim. The Scots got 22 points from Dasani Giardina and 16 from Will White, but foul trouble and their relative lack of depth hurt, as White and Tyree Florence-Patton spent most of the night in foul trouble and eventually fouled out. With three straight wins, the Trojans are flying high into the Topeka Invitational this week, while the Scots will hope to regain momentum in that same tournament. One thing I can guess both coaches have in common after that hotly contested showdown – they’re glad it’s behind them (though maybe they wouldn’t mind running it back in the T.I.T. final?).

-In the girls game, Highland Park built a big lead and withstood a rally to hold off the Lady Trojans 54-44. Jae’Mya Lyons was the story of the night for the Lady Scots, dominating the glass on both ends on her way to a 20-point, 18-rebound performance. Lyons’ ferocity on the glass is unmatched, and she’s going to put up a lot more statlines that look similar to that one in her career. Topeka High got 11 points from senior guard Sierra Stanley, as she showed a nice shooting touch on the way to her best game of the season. The Lady Trojans deserve a ton of credit for battling back after the Lady Scots put them in an early 16-point hole. Stanley, Jillian Mongold and Laryn Murray all played well, but it wasn’t enough to slow Highland Park, who also got 14 points from the typically excellent Dariauna Carter.

-The best game of the night might have been at Seaman, where the Vikings, finally healthy for the first time since the season opener, took down short-handed Hayden 63-58 in overtime. The Vikings got Nathan Heinen back from his ankle injury and he chipped in seven points. Craig Cox was finally able to run his anticipated starting five together, with Heinen, Kaden Henley and Jackson Cobb joining Kobe Bonner and Trey Duffey. The latter two combined for 30 points and were joined in double figures by Jacob Boyles, a promising sophomore shooter who had 10 big points. The Wildcats didn’t have the services of Zach Harvey, who was obviously missed. DeShawn Hanika scored 19 points and Levi Braun knocked down four triples in an 18 point night, but they couldn’t fully overcome both the absence of Harvey an uncharacteristic off night from Jett Canfield.

-The Seaman Lady Vikes seem to have found their stride. They pounced on an opponent early for a second straight game, building a 16-point first quarter lead en route to a 62-47 win over Hayden. The defensive intensity for the Lady Vikes has set the table for their last two victories, but it has also helped that they’re starting to find their shooting rhythm as a team (they were 10-17 in the first quarter) and that Katera Mayfield is starting to make the most of her opportunities to score (she had 12 points). Chloe Carter added 14 and Hallee Olson-Thomas scored 10 in a balanced act for the Lady Vikes. Brooklyn Hunter scored 19 points and Sophia Purcell poured in 13 in the losing effort for the Lady Wildcats, who enter their tournament play a week ahead of everyone else in the city with the Bobcat Invitational at Basehor this week.

-It’s always a fun night when Washburn Rural and Shawnee Heights compete against each other – but to be honest, on Friday night it was a lot more fun to be on the blue side of the rivalry. The Junior Blues continue their under-the-radar start to the season with a comprehensive 52-26 win over the Thunderbirds. Nobody seems to be talking much about Kevin Muff’s bunch, but there they are atop the Centennial League with a 4-1 mark. They combined efficient offense with stifling defense in building a 38-12 lead at the half, and brought the running clock into effect in the fourth quarter. Jordan White, Jack Hamilton and Raymond Swopes all scored in double-figures for Rural in the win. The T-Birds attempted just 23 shots in the game, an astonishingly low number, due to turnovers. Marquis Barksdale‘s six points was a team high. Maybe we should all be talking about Rural as a legit league contender by now, but if not, the White/Hamilton/Swopes trio is potent enough and Muff is certainly a good enough coach that they could make believers out of any remaining skeptics soon enough.

-The girls game at the ‘House of Blues’ was similarly lopsided as the Rural machine keeps on rolling. The Lady Junior Blues held the Lady T-Birds to just seven first-half points in a 58-25 win. Carly Bachelor led the way for Rural with 16 points, and ten of her teammates found the scoresheet as well. The Lady Junior Blues set the tempo by forcing turnovers and missed shots and then getting out and running in transition. The greatest luxury they have in those instances is that Bachelor is as adept at bringing the ball up in a hurry and finishing herself as she is at rebounding the misses that lead to transition chances in the first place. For Shawnee Heights, they continue to search for a breakout night offensively, as they were just 9-of-30 from the field and nobody scored more than Lydia Ostenson‘s six points.

-In Manhattan, the Topeka West Chargers were the victims as the Indians took out their frustrations from their two-game losing streak. They shot 20-for-36 of the floor and dissected the Charger press in snapping T-West’s three game winning streak with a 69-43 triumph. Manhattan’s fast start had the Chargers on their heels, and unlike Tuesday night when they rallied after taking an early punch, they were never able to regain a foothold in this game. Koriyon Carr scored 20 points and Elijah Griffin joined him in double-figures with 11, but the Chargers will have to regroup heading into the T.I.T. – and they’ll have an extra day to do so, with a first-round bye.

-The Lady Chargers had to take their turn standing in front of the Manhattan Lady Indians buzzsaw Friday night. T-West turned the ball over 28 times and trailed by 37 at halftime on their way to a 77-23 defeat.