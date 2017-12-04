High School Low Down 12-4-17 – Friday Night Hoops Rewind

Basketball season got underway this weekend with ten of the city’s fourteen girls and boys basketball teams making their debuts. If the action Friday and Saturday was any indication, we’re in for an exciting campaign, indeed.

-Start with the game we had Friday night on 580 WIBW, an overtime thriller between Shawnee Heights and De Soto. Looks like there’s still some of that state championship magic left on the home bench at ‘The Birdcage’ as Heights rallied back from an 11-point halftime deficit and won 83-78. The T-Birds clearly are going to be able to stroke it from the three-point arc, with Tyler White the catalyst. White drilled six threes, including the game-tying shot in the final minute of regulation, and scored a game-high 22 points. At 6’5″, White can get his shot off against just about anybody in screen-and-roll situations. Fellow senior Zach Cummings hit a trio of early threes to kick-start Heights early and made a monster defensive play in overtime to seal the win. It’s only one game but it felt a lot like the games the T-Birds won repeatedly last year on their way to the 5A title – outstanding shooting and nerves of steel in the clutch. If this team makes some gains defensively, they can absolutely be right back near the top of the Centennial League.

-In the girls game in Tecumseh, the Lady T-Birds got blitzed early with a 14-2 run from the visiting, 9th-ranked Lady Wildcats of De Soto. But after that, Heights played De Soto dead even the rest of the way in a 60-48 loss. Returning All-City guard Lydia Ostenson got hers, of course, scoring 16 points despite dealing with some foul trouble, but the most encouraging sign for the Lady T-Birds had to be the play of senior post Ali Crawford, who scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds. That kind of confident play and scoring ability will help Heights get better in a hurry, as well as take some of the scoring burden off of Ostenson.

-Over at The Dungeon, it must have been an uncomfortable feeling of deja vu for Pat Denney on the Topeka High bench. His teams have had trouble closing games the last couple of seasons, and that again proved costly in their opener, a 44-39 loss to third-ranked Lawrence in which a ten-point lead disappeared late. But Denney will be pleased with his team showing they can compete and even dominate stretches against such tough competition, as they did in forcing 15 turnovers in the first half. The Trojans have great length and athleticism and points will be hard to come by if they defend with that level of intensity.

-The Lady Trojans had their hands full with fifth-ranked Lawrence in their opener, and the Lady Lions rolled to a 52-28 win. But the Lady Trojans can be encouraged that they were within single digits early in the fourth quarter despite an awful shooting night (9-51 from the field). It’s a good early-season learning experience for the inexperienced Lady Trojans.

-Last year the Seaman Lady Vikes were run off the court in their opener by a Leavenworth team that ended up finishing third in the state. The Lady Pioneers are ranked second in 5A to start this season, but the Lady Vikes have grown leaps and bounds since a year ago and it showed in a 46-43 road loss. Katera Mayfield and Hallee Olson-Thomas combined for 28 points. Mayfield showed she’s ready for an encore after her outstanding freshman season, while Olson-Thomas will be a senior counted on to provide leadership in tough matchups like this one.

-It was an easy night for the Seaman boys, who led by 25 at the half and rolled over Leavenworth 53-38. Most encouraging for the Vikings was the play of two guards who are new to the starting lineup this year. Nathan Heinen dropped in 17 points and Kaden Henley added 10. Those two are capable of being effective compliments to the three returning starters for Craig Cox’s Vikings.

-Heartbreak for the Washburn Rural Junior Blues in Kevin Muff’s debut on the bench as they fell in overtime 50-49 at Blue Valley North. The Junior Blues offense went AWOL in the fourth quarter, as they scored just three points and allowed the Mustangs back in the game. Jordan White had a big game – the first of many for him this year, no doubt – as he scored 19 points to lead the way. He knocked down four threes, and when you combine that with his skill off the dribble, he’ll be tough to cope with.

-The big season-opening showdown between two top-ten girls teams in 6A – 4th ranked Rural and 7th ranked BV North – ended up a one-sided affair as the Lady Mustangs rolled 59-38. Fortunately, one-sided or otherwise, it only counts as one loss for the Lady Junior Blues, who have plenty of talent and experience and will bounce back just fine.

-Highland Park’s girls got their season out to a great start with a 76-32 win at Kansas City Washington. Wins like this one were vital for the confidence of Mike Calhoun’s extremely young squad last season, and could be again this year as Calhoun is still leaning on sophomores and freshmen to contribute. One of them, sophomore guard Dariauna Carter, led the way with 20 points. Two other sophomore guards, Cierra Sherman and Ariyana Grassity, each scored 12 points. Those three pesky guards are only going to keep improving, which means the Lady Scots will, too.

-Tough one for the Scots boys in their road opener, falling by a point at Life Prep of Wichita, 65-64. A late rally fell just short for Jason Jones’ bunch, and they’ll be tested again in this weekend’s Blue Valley Shootout.