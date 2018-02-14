High School Low Down 2-14-18 – Tuesday Night Hoops Rewind

Entering the final two weeks of the regular season, focus isn’t just on league standing any longer for the fourteen city boys and girls basketball teams – it’s also about positioning for sub-state and making sure they’re playing their best basketball for a chance at state. Here’s how last night’s action unfolded:

-We were at “The Ken” for our #580Preps Featured doubleheader between Hayden and Shawnee Heights, where the Wildcats’ star Zach Harvey delivered an awesome reminder of his stellar offensive skillset. Injuries have marred Harvey’s junior campaign, but he was undeniable last night. Less than two minutes into the game, he’d already connected on four three-pointers, the fourth coming from just outside the Topeka city limits. It was part of a 26-point barrage in the first quarter alone. Harvey would add 16 more to tally a school-record 42 points in Hayden’s 82-57 win over the T-Birds. The 6’5″ junior can get his shot and get to the basket against any defender, making him, and by extension the Wildcats, a nightmare to guard. Immense credit to Heights, who withstood the thunderbolts Harvey threw at them early to stay close most of the night. Thanks to 21 points from Tyce Brown and 16 from Brandon Walker-Ladish, the Thunderbirds were within three late in the third quarter before Hayden went on a run and pulled away late. The final score doesn’t do Heights’ effort justice, but at the same time, it’s also impossible to do Harvey’s performance justice with mere words. The Wildcats have now won seven of eight and remain in a three-way tie atop the Centennial League.

-In the girls contest, a well-balanced scoring effort helped Hayden even the season series against Shawnee Heights with a 61-46 win. Brooklyn Hunter‘s 15 points led the way for the Lady Wildcats, but five other players had at least six points, with Joelle Shurtz showing off a nice mid-range game en route to 11 points. The Lady Wildcats also got strong three-point shooting from the likes of Madison Ellis and Haley Karolevitz. The Lady T-Birds were led by Lydia Ostenson, as usual, as she scored 15 points, but it was an encouraging night for Heights’ young bench. Bob Wells’ squad got 16 points off the bench, including seven from sophomore Alie Fulks and four from freshman Adysen Burghart.

-The other city-vs-city matchup took place at Seaman last night, where it was senior night for the Vikings. They celebrated in style with a big second half to defeat Highland Park 70-56. Trey Duffey led four Vikings in double figures with 20 points as he continues his recent scoring surge. Seniors Nathan Heinen, Jackson Cobb and Kaden Henley combined to add 30 points. Seaman went a staggering 28-for-30 at the free throw line to salt the win away, a prime example of this team doing the little things well that help them win games. For the Scots, despite 24 points from Kenny Stewart, who has been the most consistent scorer this season in the city, their struggles continue as they have now lost seven of nine.

-The Lady Vikes got all five of their seniors into the scoresheet, but it was a sophomore and a freshman who led them past the Lady Scots 57-43. Sophomore Katera Mayfield and freshamn Camryn Turner each scored 16 points as Seaman pulled away in the second half to complete a season-series sweep of Highland Park and snap their seven-game winning streak. Ariyana Grassity scored 14 points for the Lady Scots, but it was an uncharacteristic off night for their two leading scorers as Dariauna Carter finished with 10 and Jae’Mya Lyons added eight. It’s now a season-long three-game winning streak for Seaman, who are finally starting to fulfill their promise by confounding teams defensively.

-Topeka High wrapped up a season-series sweep of Manhattan by going on the road and topping the Indians 58-47. Larry White led the way with 19 points and Ky Thomas chipped in 15 as the Trojans controlled the proceedings and were never really threatened in the fourth quarter. For a team that has had some difficulties closing games out smoothly, it was a welcome development. The Trojans remained atop the Centennial League in a tie with Hayden and Topeka West.

-The Lady Trojans fell behind early against the defending 6A state champions, and despite playing a solid second half, they couldn’t catch up in a 61-42 defeat. Topeka High was down by 24 at the intermission but didn’t hang their heads. Jaryn Benning got going, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the second half, and the Lady Trojans came back home with some positives to build on in the toughest week of their schedule (they visit Washburn Rural on Friday).

-Topeka West kept their league title aspirations alive with a gritty 47-37 win at Junction City, slowing a hot Blue Jays team by limiting them to just 13 points in the first half and never letting them go on a run in the second half. It was a balanced offensive effort for the Chargers, with Koriyon Carr‘s 14 points leading the way. The Chargers are now 8-1 when they limit their opponents to under 50 points. Their amoeba defense sets the tone and makes them difficult to control tempo against.

-The Lady Chargers produced their highest offensive output in their last six games, but in the end they suffered the same fate as they had in those previous five games, falling 62-40 to a hot-shooting Junction City squad. Gabby Rivera (17 points) and Miyah Larson (14) gave T-West a one-two offensive punch, but they couldn’t overcome a 30-0 Lady Jay advantage in three-point shooting.

-Washburn Rural fell out of the tie at the top of the Centennial League with a tough 47-45 loss at the buzzer at Emporia. The first meeting between these two teams went overtime, so clearly these are as evenly-matched as it gets. Savion Edwards put up a career-high 17 points, but Jordan White and Jack Hamilton were both stifled by the Spartans’ athletic defenders. Though Rural now trails the league leading pack by a game, they have two of their last three at home and can still get back into the mix.

-It was domination by the Rural girls in Emporia, who rolled past the Lady Spartans 59-28 thanks to scalding-hot 57-percent shooting. The Lady Junior Blues left no doubt early, racing to a 19-4 first quarter advantage and never looking back. Carly Bachelor led Rural with 19 points and Kendall Michalski chipped in 14 as the Lady Junior Blues remained a game behind Manhattan in the Centennial League.