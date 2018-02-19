High School Low Down 2-19-18 – Friday Night Hoops Rewind

Basketball season flies by, doesn’t it? It seems like just yesterday we were tipping off, and now we enter the final week of the regular season. The drama continues to build on the boys side of the Centennial League with the three co-leaders on a collision course this week. Friday night’s action broke down like this…

-Our #580Preps Featured Doubleheader took us to Washburn Rural, where the Topeka High Trojans continued to show that they are hitting their stride as the postseason nears. The Trojans won their third straight game, matching a season-long winning streak, with a 65-51 triumph over the Junior Blues. Larry White scored 16 points and blocked five shots and Ky Thomas added 12 points and some dazzling assists. But the real star of the night for the Trojans was Kee’Andre Smith. Regarded as T-High’s best defender, Smith put the clamps on Jordan White, limiting Rural’s stud to just 12 points, and also added a career-high 17 points of his own in addition to his stalwart defensive work. Raymond Swopes did his best to keep Rural in the game, scoring 19 points, but the Junior Blues have now dropped three straight and need to get some momentum back in the final week. The Trojans, meanwhile, have plenty of momentum gathered with their eyes on a first league title since 2010.

-The girls game at ‘The House of Blues’ saw Rural get rolling after a slow start and cruise to a 63-33 win over the Lady Trojans. Carly Bachelor poured in 19 points, 11 of which came in the first quarter after the Lady Junior Blues fell behind by five in the first two minutes. Super sub Kasey Hamilton was also outstanding for Rural, scoring 12 points and playing a steady guard presence on or off the ball coming off the bench. The Lady Trojans struggled from the field all night, though they did find some three-point range, with Morgan Carranza and Sierra Stanley both burying a pair of threes. Rural likely needs to win out to host a sub-state, and even then might need a little luck as they are currently tied for the #4 seed.

-Defensively, when they’re at their best, the Topeka West Chargers are like a boa constrictor, suffocating their opponents slowly until the last bit of breath escapes their lungs. The Chargers put their pressure on full display to win their fifth straight game in a 61-42 victory over Shawnee Heights, pushing a one-point lead after one quarter further and further out as the game went along. Koriyon Carr carried the offense with a 26-point performance, with Elijah Griffin adding 17 of his own, but the success of the Chargers this season has been defined by their defensive efforts. They take pride in being hard to score on and squeezing the life out of other teams, and remain in a three-way tie atop the Centennial League with a massive game against Hayden ahead Tuesday night. The Thunderbirds dropped their seventh straight despite another big night from Tyce Brown, who has been as good as any player in the city in the second half of the season. Brown scored 16 points and has emerged as a threat off the dribble this season.

-In the end, the size of a final score doesn’t really matter – it’s all about having more points than your opponent. They won’t be awarding style points to the Shawnee Heights Lady T-Birds after their 35-34 win over Topeka West, but nobody in red really cares. It’s a relief to be off the schneid for the Lady T-Birds, who snapped a four-game skid with the win. Lydia Ostenson poured in 19 points, including the winning free throws, to lift her team to the win. Miyah Larson‘s 18 led the Lady Chargers in defeat. West has been so close to getting back on the winning track the last couple of weeks but haven’t gotten over the hump.

-The Hayden Wildcats stayed in that tie atop the Centennial League, as they blasted Emporia 78-60 on Senior Night at ‘The Ken’. If Zach Harvey gets any hotter down the stretch the nets are going to start catching fire when he shoots the ball like on the NBA JAM video game. Harvey went for 28 to lead the Wildcats, who also got 18 points from Levi Braun and 13 from Jett Canfield, in one of his best scoring nights of the season. Hayden has now won five in a row and eight of nine. They are the team in the league title mix that most directly controls their own destiny, as they play both Topeka West and Topeka High this week. If they can win two on the road this week they’ll be league champs for the first time since 2012 – and my, they’ll have earned it.

-The coolest moment of the season came in Hayden’s girls game against Emporia, in which senior Amanda Young, who has Downs syndrome, was announced as a starter and scored the first basket of the game. It was a moment to celebrate for both teams as ‘The Ken’ erupted. Unfortunately for the Lady Wildcats, they had trouble getting shots to fall the rest of the night as they were beaten by the Lady Spartans, 47-36. Brooklyn Hunter scored 10 points, but a slow start to the game doomed Hayden to defeat.

-In Junction City, the Seaman Vikings blitzed the Blue Jays 59-43 behind another balanced scoring attack. Three Vikings ended up in double-figures, led by Nathan Heinen‘s 17 points. Jackson Cobb added 16 points as he continues his hot scoring of late. The 6’5″ senior’s basketball career at Seaman has been marred by injuries but he’s playing the best ball of his season down the stretch and helps create matchup nightmares for teams along with his post mate Trey Duffey, who had 12 points. The Vikings may be out of the league race, but a win in either of their last two games will ensure that they’ll host a sub-state and have a chance to make it to the Expocentre after two straight years of near-misses on the road.

-The Seaman Lady Vikes are starting to roll. They pounded Junction City 70-54, using a big third quarter to pull away after both teams shot it well in the first half. Freshman point guard Camryn Turner continues to show her immense potential, as she led Seaman with a team-high 21 points. Makalya Akin, a key member of a deep Lady Vike bench, had a night to remember as well, scoring a career-high 16 points. The Lady Vikes have won four straight and have clearly hit their stride on both ends of the floor.

-The Highland Park Scots have been competitive all season long, but the second half of their season has been a struggle to crack the win column. They’ve dropped eight of ten after a 53-46 home loss to Manhattan on Friday night. The Scots rallied from a slow start to get within one point in the final two minutes, but the Indians pulled away. Kenny Stewart led the way for Highland Park with 19 points, but missed shots and missed opportunities continue to plague the Scots. If the threes start falling the Scots are going to be dangerous come sub-state time, but time is running short for them to gain the momentum they need.

-The Lady Scots were much more competitive against league powerhouse Manhattan than they were the first time around, but still fell short in a 56-43 loss. Jae’Mya Lyons took the game over on offense for the Lady Scots in the second half, scoring 16 points, and Dariauna Carter added 14 points, but the Lady Indians were just too much for the Lady Scots, who have lost three straight with tough challenges against Washburn Rural and Emporia looming.