High School Low Down 2-21-18 – Tuesday Night Hoops Rewind

There were thrilling boys game and dominant performances on the girls side on the final Tuesday night of the 2017-2018 regular season, but one game in particular will be a hot topic of conversation long after this season comes to its ultimate close. The Rewind runs it all back…

-Let’s start with this: the Hayden Wildcats deserve immense credit for coming back from a 13-point first-half deficit on the road to defeat Topeka West, 42-41. After a cold shooting first half, the Wildcats ran much better offense in the second half and ran the Chargers off the three-point line on the defensive end. DeShawn Hanika was immense down the stretch, using his 6’6″ frame to tower over a smaller West team and finding position underneath off a Jett Canfield drive to score the game-winning basket with four seconds to play. It’s a big victory for Hayden, their sixth straight, and it gives them a chance to control their own destiny in the Centennial League title race in their finale at Topeka High on Friday night.

That all being said… well, let’s go to the videotape.

Refs wave off a @TopekaWestAthle game-winner – but it should have counted! Ball is out of Mehrens’ hand. @HaydenHigh wins 42-41 pic.twitter.com/DnOxlKYUXV — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) February 21, 2018

You decide which piece of evidence is more damning – there’s certainly no arguing with the still photo, but the fact that the ball is sitting on the rim about to fall in as the horn sounds makes it even harder to understand how the officials missed the call. But either way, there’s no getting around it: the call was missed, and it cost Topeka West the win. Dain Struble threw an inch-perfect inbounds to Elliot Mehrens and Mehrens got his lay-up out of his hand before the clock expired. But after a minute of conference, the officiating crew agreed with the trailing official who initially waved away the basket as the West bench was emptying in jubilation. Instead of being a win away from at least a share of their first Centennial League title since 2005, as well as a game closer to perhaps hosting a potential sub-state final, the Chargers were left in disbelief as the Wildcats took their turn to celebrate on the Chargerdome floor.

Everything about this sucks. It sucks for West, obviously. It sucks for Hayden because it detracts from their excellent second-half effort and will leave a slight stain on the league championship in the eyes of some if they do ultimately capture it. It sucks for the officials, who certainly didn’t intend to miss a game-deciding call. And it sucks for everyone who wanted to see one of the most exciting Centennial League title races in recent memory decided without a whiff of controversy. But that’s what we’re left with – a victory that will be long debated, and in the decision made by three officials with nothing but the moment with which to decide the fate of two teams, a cruel reminder of the inconvenience of being human.

-The girls game was a pretty darn good one at the Chargerdome, too, with Hayden putting together a big second half for a 51-41 win over West. Madison Ellis a career-high 20 points, including six threes, to bring the Lady Wildcats back from an early 13-point margin. Sophia Purcell added 12 points as Hayden pulled away late to move back to the .500 mark in the league. Topeka West got 15 points from Miyah Larson, who is becoming a real standout player in the league, and are visibly improved from their early season form, but went cold from the field in the second half and saw their losing streak reach eight games.

-Thirty-two minutes weren’t enough at Ken Darting Gymnasium as Washburn Rural and Highland Park played with the kind of desperation you’d expect two teams in the midst of late-season losing streaks to play with. The Junior Blues pulled a Houdini act, scoring five points in the final 35 seconds to steal a 61-59 win over the Scots. Jack Hamilton provided the winning basket with eight seconds left in the OT. Jordan White resumed his dominant scoring form in leading the Junior Blues with 19 points as Rural snapped a three-game skid. The Junior Blues are no strangers to overtime and pulled out their fourth win in extra time this season. The Scots got 47 combined points from their outstanding senior backcourt of Dasani Giardina (20), Kenny Stewart (16) and Will White (11) but were unable to secure their lead in the waning moments in losing for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

-The Lady Junior Blues left no doubt in the girls contest at Highland Park, rolling past the Lady Scots 61-25 behind 20 points from Carly Bachelor who celebrated her commitment to play basketball at Creighton by scoring eight quick points to help Rural to a lead they would never relinquish. Kendall Michalski played Ms. Outside to Bachelor’s Ms. Inside, as usual, hitting three threes and scoring 13 points. The Lady Scots were completely stifled by Rural’s defense and never got on a roll. Dariauna Carter was the lone Lady Scot to reach double figures with 14 points. Highland Park has lost three straight to the three teams ahead of them in the Centennial League standings, but they will hope it will serve as a valuable learning experience with sub-state looming.

-It’s still hard to swallow that some of the great Centennial League rivalries that Shawnee Heights has been a part of are in their final days. The last hardwood meeting between the T-Bird and Seaman Viking boys in Tecumseh lived up to the rivalry, with the Vikings hanging on to defeat a stubborn Heights team 72-69 behind 26 points from Trey Duffey. Duffey has begun to dominate games for Seaman of late, and he’s a big reason why the Vikings have won three straight and six of eight. Marquis Barksdale scored 18 points and Tyler White added 13 for the T-Birds, but their hard-nosed efforts haven’t shown up in the win column, as they’ve now lost eight in a row.

-The brutal early-season – and mid-season – schedule that the Seaman Lady Vikes faced is paying dividends down the stretch, as they are dominating teams heading into sub-state. The Lady Vikes rolled over Heights 53-19 for their fifth straight victory. Seaman outscored Heights 15-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. Katera Mayfield led ten Lady Vike scorers with 11 points. Lydia Ostenson scored 13 for the Lady T-Birds, but as has too often been the case for them this season, they weren’t able to give Ostenson any help in the scoring department.